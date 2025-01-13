Removal of sanctions looms Iran's primary objective - spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Iran's first and foremost goal at the Geneva negotiations is to try to lift the sanctions imposed on the country, the country's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said at today's press conference held in Tehran, Trend reports.

He believes that Iran has been looking to put its best foot forward and has zeroed in on bolstering its economy by making the most of what it already has in its toolkit.



Baghaei pointed out that Iran has consistently gone the extra mile to soften the blow of sanctions. The heart of the matter in this conversation revolves around the lifting of sanctions.

“I would like to note once again that the Geneva talks are discussing regional and international issues, bilateral issues with three European countries (UK, France, and Germany), and nuclear issues. At the same time, the Iranian side will hear statements from the opposing sides about its nuclear program,” he noted.

The first round of the dialog between the deputy foreign ministers of Iran and 3 European countries (UK, France, and Germany) was held in Geneva on November 29, 2024. The next round of this dialog will continue on January 13-14 in Geneva.

To recall, in January 2016, Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) implemented the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

However, in May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.

Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel