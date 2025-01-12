IsDB Chairman shares insights on achieving Sustainable Development Goals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The celebration of IsDB's 50th anniversary this year was a landmark moment to celebrate the Group's considerable achievements and chart its future, reaffirming its commitment to driving sustainable development in line with the development national priorities of member countries and the Sustainable Development Goals, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"Since inception in 1975, the IsDB has approved over $193.6 billion across 12,078 operations . This remarkable contribution has been about improving lives and creating broad-based impact in our member countries and bringing about lasting and positive change for communities. Our vision focuses on resilience, innovation, and inclusivity. We are intensifying efforts to strengthen food security, drive green growth and foster socio-economic development.

For instance, our Food Security Response Program , with a total allocation of $10.54 billion, continues to address urgent challenges while building long-term resilience. We are also committed to advancing human capital development. Last year alone, we approved $420.59 million for education and $1.4 billion for healthcare initiatives, including transformational programs in countries like Indonesia and Tajikistan. In addition to US$213.6 million for poverty reduction projects and regional integration. We furthermore achieved 37% climate finance share of total commitments, exceeding the 35% target for 2025 Technology and innovation are also central to our strategy," said the IsDB Group chairman.

He noted that through initiatives like the Technology Deployment Cooperation Program and partnerships with global tech leaders, IsDB is bridging digital divides and fostering inclusion.

"In May 2024, the IsDB Board of Governors marked this year’s 50th anniversary of the Islamic Development Bank by adopting the Riyadh Declaration. This historic declaration celebrates the IsDB’s legacy, reaffirms its ethos, and clarifies its vision for the future. It lays out IsDB’s vision towards promoting economic cooperation, investment, and intertrade, and to mobilizing and channeling funds and other resources flowing from within and beyond the member countries in order to drive economic and social development, build capacities, and respond to challenges and emergency crises locally and globally, while embracing innovative tools, approaches and technologies.

It is aiming at strategically positioning the IsDB Group within the South-South cooperation arena by consolidating its role in promoting regional integration, intra-regional investments, intertrade, and exchange of developmental expertise and experience; developing regulatory and institutional environments; building capacities; and mobilizing the necessary partnerships.

We remain steadfast in our mission to serve our members countries and humankind. By prioritizing sustainable infrastructure, inclusive human development, and climate action, we aim to continue making a meaningful difference in the lives of communities around the world and maximizing the impact," Al Jasser concluded.

