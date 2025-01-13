Sports, culture, and support for flood victims among projects supported by Halyk Bank in 2024

Halyk Bank (“Halyk” or “the Bank”) continued to invest in projects that drove meaningful impact in the fields of sports, culture, and community development across Kazakhstan in 2024. From fostering national pride through Olympic victories to leading disaster recovery efforts, Halyk’s corporate social responsibility spending throughout the year exemplifies sustainable investment in Kazakhstan’s future.

In 2024, Halyk Bank’s 12-year partnership with the Kazakhstan Gymnastics Federation contributed to a silver medal win by gymnast Nariman Kurbanov at the Paris Summer Olympics – the first-ever gymnastics medal for Kazakhstan. This achievement highlights the bank’s enduring commitment to building a strong sports culture and the infrastructure to support it.

“This success is not mine alone,” Kurbanov said following his historic achievement. “Halyk Bank’s unwavering support empowered me to reach new heights, proving that sustainable partnerships yield extraordinary outcomes.”

Halyk Bank’s response to the spring floods, the most devastating in 80 years, demonstrated its dedication to societal resilience. The Bank mobilized over KZT 31.4 billion in resources, playing a pivotal role in rebuilding homes, restoring infrastructure, and supporting affected communities. This rapid and effective response underscores Halyk Bank’s alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in reducing inequalities and building sustainable cities.

Supporting cultural preservation and enrichment remain central to Halyk Bank’s strategy. As the general partner of the 5th annual World Nomad Games, the Bank co-sponsored an event that brought together over 4,000 participants from 100+ countries to celebrate ethnic sports and heritage. Additionally, the Bank’s investment of over 1 billion tenge in the Astana Opera theater since 2013 has made world-class performances accessible while nurturing local talent. Halyk’s Music of Summer in a Beloved City charity concert further promotes community engagement and inclusivity, making culture a bridge that unites a diverse population.

Halyk Bank’s commitment to health and wellness is evident in its support for the Astana Half Marathon, which this year attracted over 6,000 participants from 37 countries. The People’s League basketball initiative continues to empower orphaned children through sports, providing them with vital resources and opportunities to grow. These programs align with the bank’s goal of fostering a healthier, more inclusive society.

Promoting financial literacy is another cornerstone of Halyk Bank’s CSR strategy. The Society without Debts project, which has educated over 170,000 people across Kazakhstan, equips citizens with tools to manage their finances, reduce debt, and safeguard against fraud. By empowering individuals with knowledge, the Bank seeks to enhance economic stability and strengthen communities.

Similarly, initiatives like the Victory Marathon and Road to School provide essential support to vulnerable groups in society. A 15-year partnership with the Ayala Foundation reflects the bank’s long-term commitment to improving healthcare access and creating equal opportunities for children.

Through these and other social investments, Halyk Bank endeavors to take a comprehensive approach to social impact, positioning the Bank as a leader in Kazakhstan’s journey toward a more equitable and sustainable future.

A full report on Halyk’s social corporate responsibility spending will be included in the Bank’s annual Sustainability Report for 2024, to be published later this year.

Halyk is a leading financial group in Kazakhstan, operating in various segments, including retail, SME and corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage services, asset management and lifestyle services. Halyk hasbeen listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and on the Astana International Exchange since 2019.

As of September 30, 2024, the Bank's total assets amounted to approximately KZT 17,650.1 billion, making it the largest lender in Kazakhstan. The Bank has the largest customer base in the country and the most extensive branch network, numbering 563 branches and offices throughout the country. The Bank also operates in Georgia and Uzbekistan.