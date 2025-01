BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. A 4-magnitude earthquake has struck the Behbahan district in Iran's Khuzestan province at 11:45 (GMT + 3:30), Trend reports via the National Seismology Center of the Geophysical Institute of Tehran University.

The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 km.

Previously, on January 4, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake occurred in Khuzestan province, damaging over 200 homes.

