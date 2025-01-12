Serbia’s Vucic confirms uninterrupted gas supplies from Azerbaijan

Photo: Office of the President of the Republic of Serbia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. There will be no suspension of gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Serbia, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic wrote on X, Trend reports.

“Our brothers and friends from Azerbaijan have just informed me that regardless of objective problems caused by force majeure, there will be no suspension of gas to Serbia. Endless thanks to Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev, whom I am looking forward to welcoming in Belgrade soon,” Vucic wrote.

Vucic yesterday announced that Azerbaijan had informed Serbia about the suspension of daily gas deliveries of 1.7 million cubic meters due to technical problems at the Shah Deniz field.

Meanwhile, some media outlets have speculated that the supply disruptions could last “several months.”

A well-informed source in the energy market told Trend that gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Serbia are expected to resume around January 15.

Moreover, bp Azerbaijan also informed Trend that the company is working to resolve the technical issue as quickly as possible.

“Efforts are underway to address the technical problem in the shortest possible time. There are no issues with the Shah Deniz Alpha platform itself or other platforms. The problem lies in the subsea condensate export line between the Shah Deniz Alpha platform and the Sangachal terminal,” bp said.

On November 15, 2023, Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and Serbia’s Srbijagas signed an agreement for the supply of Azerbaijani gas to Serbia. Under the agreement, up to 400 million cubic meters of gas will be supplied annually from Azerbaijan to Serbia from 2024 to 2026, with the possibility of increasing volumes from 2027.

Gas deliveries from Azerbaijan to Serbia began in February 2024. In September 2024, SOCAR and Srbijagas signed an additional agreement to supply 1 million cubic meters of gas per day, covering the period from November 1, 2024, to April 1, 2025.