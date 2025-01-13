Iran issues protest note to France over dual approach to terrorism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Iran has issued a protest note to French Ambassador to Iran Nicolas Roche over France's double standards on terrorism, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said at today's press conference held in Tehran, Trend reports.

Baghaei mentioned that on the previous day, the French ambassador was summoned to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During the meeting, the ambassador was warned about France's hosting of terrorist groups, emphasizing that such actions contradict legal obligations under the United Nations (UN) framework. He added that dividing terrorism into "good" and "bad" categories leads to the spread of lawlessness globally.

In his comments, Baghaei also responded to remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron regarding Iran, stating that Iran had reacted to France's stance. He expressed hope that France would extricate itself from this conflicting position and adopt a more constructive approach towards regional processes.

Furthermore, the Iranian Foreign Ministry official stated that France’s allegations about Iran’s nuclear program were baseless, as these claims have been repeatedly made without legal foundation for over two decades.

"You will never find any evidence of Iran having a colonial history in Africa," he added.