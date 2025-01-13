Azerbaijan's ANAMA releases weekly data on demining activities in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released its weekly report on humanitarian demining operations in the territories liberated from occupation, Trend reports via the agency.

According to the agency, a total of 192 anti-personnel and 55 anti-tank mines, as well as 567 unexploded ordnances, were found and defused in territories liberated from occupation from January 3 through January 12, 2025.

Moreover, a total of 1,043 hectares of terrain underwent demining operations in the preceding week.

