Iran-Russia comprehensive cooperation document addresses key areas of bilateral relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. A comprehensive strategic cooperation document between Iran and Russia has been developed considering several key issues to advance the two countries' relations, the spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Esmail Baghaei said today at a press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to Baghaei, discussions regarding the comprehensive strategic cooperation document between Iran and Russia have been ongoing for the past three to four years, and the discussions concluded during the summer. The document covers multiple areas, including economy, joint investment, transportation, energy, healthcare, agriculture, and the transportation of goods by land, sea, and air. Additionally, it addresses shared challenges such as organized terrorism and reducing the negative impacts of natural disasters.

Baghaei mentioned that an agreement between Iran and Russia was signed in the early 2000s and began implementation in 2003. Both sides are still in the process of executing this agreement.

Notably, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to visit Moscow, Russia, on January 17, where the comprehensive strategic cooperation document between Iran and Russia is expected to be signed.