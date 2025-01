BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Israel’s newly appointed ambassador to Azerbaijan, Ronen Krausz, shared a post on his official X page following his appointment, Trend reports.

“Honored and privileged to be formally assigned as the next Israel Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the publication reads.

Ronen Krausz was appointed to the position the previous day. Prior to his appointment, he served as the Director of the Eurasia Department at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.