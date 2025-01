BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 recorded on Azerbaijan-Iran border, Trend reports via the Republican Seismological Service Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

According to the information, the earthquake occurred 14 km north of the Yardimli station, on the border of Azerbaijan and Iran (on the territory of Iran).

The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 26 kilometers. No tremors were felt.