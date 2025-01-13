Regional stability in South Caucasus requires no foreign interference - Iranian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Iran believes that security in the South Caucasus should be ensured by the countries of the region without foreign intervention, the spokesperson of the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Esmail Baghaei said today during a press conference held in Tehran, Trend reports.

The official noted that Iran's relations with Azerbaijan and Armenia are crucial, and the security of the South Caucasus is of significant importance to Iran.

"Iran utilizes every potential to safeguard and enhance security in this important region. The visit of Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, to the two countries is aimed at strengthening dialogue between them. Processes like the 3+3 format can help maintain peace and stability in the region, and Iran is ready to assist in continuing this process," he said.