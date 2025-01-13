Kazakhstan's Tokayev arrives in UAE on working visit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 13. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a working visit to participate in the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Development Week summit, Trend reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was greeted at Abu Dhabi airport by UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other officials.

Note that, President Tokayev will hold talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as hold several meetings with representatives of the Emirati business community.