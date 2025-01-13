Azerbaijan's ASCO auctions off various watercrafts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. A range of watercrafts owned by the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC is now up for sale, Trend reports.

The auction encompasses a diverse array of 35 distinct watercraft vessels. The most antiquated of these units was produced in 1984, whereas the most contemporary iteration originates from 2011. Their initial pricing spectrum oscillates between 2,850 and 2,185,000 manat, contingent upon the manufacturing year, necessitating a deposit constituting 10 percent of the aggregate sum mandated.

The auction will be held at 10:00 (GMT+4) on February 13, 2025.

Individuals wishing to participate in the auction must submit the relevant documents to the Property Service Space of the State Property Service at least three banking days before the auction at the address: 2 Mikayil Useynov street, Baku, AZ1003, Azerbaijan.

The “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” Joint-Stock Company merged the country’s main fleets, the Azerbaijan State Caspian Sea Shipping Company and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic’s Caspian Sea Oil Fleet. The “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” CJSC has two shipyards and offshore support and commercial fleets. The merchant fleet has 51 ships: 20 tankers, 12 ferries, 16 dry cargo, 1 Ro-Ro, and 2 Ro-Pax. By integrating maritime fleets, the “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” Closed Joint-Stock Company takes on high-level responsibilities.

A full list of the vehicles can be accessed through the following link: https://az.trend.az/business/3992587.html.

