UAE among top foreign investors in Kazakhstan, says President Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 13. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) ranks among the top ten foreign investors in Kazakhstan, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, Trend reports.

"Last year, the inflow of direct investments from the UAE more than doubled," Tokayev highlighted. "During our meeting in Abu Dhabi, we set a new goal to increase trade turnover to $1 billion. I propose that our governments focus on a concrete economic agenda to foster positive trade dynamics. We rely on your support in implementing the Joint Declaration on Strategic Investment Projects. Under this framework, we are actively collaborating with Emirati companies across diverse sectors, including transport and logistics, energy, finance, and tourism, promoting mutual growth and progress".

President Tokayev emphasized the UAE’s significance as a key partner for Kazakhstan in the Arab world.

"We are committed to close cooperation across the full spectrum of bilateral and multilateral engagements for the benefit of our nations. I deeply appreciate your efforts to strengthen the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the UAE, which continues to develop in the spirit of friendship, trust, and mutual respect. I look forward to welcoming you to Kazakhstan and am confident that your visit will mark a significant milestone in advancing Kazakh-Emirati relations," the president added.

The meeting coincided with President Tokayev’s visit to the UAE for the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.