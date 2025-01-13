EIB to support Calvados with €110M financing for education and green projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The Calvados Department has signed a 110 million euro financing agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to modernize educational infrastructure and improve secondary education facilities, Trend reports.

The 25-year agreement will support projects across the region, including the renovation of schools, cultural institutions, and social centers.

Key initiatives include upgrading colleges serving 4,500 students, improving public daycare centers, museums, and archaeological sites, and enhancing digital education equipment. The upgrades will focus on energy efficiency and include climate adaptation measures, such as replacing fossil fuel boilers with low-carbon, renewable energy solutions and installing LED lighting.

This project is part of the Calvados Department’s Vision 2030 roadmap for ecological transition and carbon reduction. Ambroise Fayolle, EIB Vice President, noted, “Investing in education is a priority for the EIB. This project will enhance energy efficiency, contributing to a low-carbon transition and reducing operational costs.”

Jean Léonce-Dupont, President of the Calvados Department, highlighted the benefits of the partnership, stating, “This financing agreement provides optimal conditions for our investments in education and infrastructure, offering flexibility and helping meet our ‘greening’ obligations.”