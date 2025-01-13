President of Uzbekistan arrives in Abu Dhabi

Photo: Official website of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. At the invitation of the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed Al Nahyan, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in this country on January 13 on an official visit, Trend reports.

At the international airport of the city of Abu Dhabi, Shavkat Mirziyoyev was met by the Vice President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mansour Al Nahyan and other officials.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the distinguished guest, the national flags of the two countries were raised.

In accordance with the program of the visit, tomorrow, January 14, the President of Uzbekistan will take part in the international summit "Abu Dhabi Sustainable Development Week".

Meetings with the heads of leading organizations, companies and banks of the UAE are also planned.

High-level talks will be held on January 15.