Uzbekistan, UAE seal deals to drive joint projects across key industries

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 13. Ahead of an official visit by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the United Arab Emirates, a significant ceremony was held in Abu Dhabi to formalize several agreements for joint projects between the two nations, Trend reports.

The event was led by Uzbek Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov and UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei.

In his opening remarks, Laziz Kudratov highlighted the steady growth in trade, economic, and investment cooperation between Uzbekistan and the UAE, emphasizing that this progress stems from strong mutual trust at the highest levels.

During the ceremony, a range of investment agreements and contracts were signed, covering key sectors such as energy, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure development, water supply, transportation, and logistics. Prominent companies involved included AMEA Power, Masdar, Solar Power Shine, M42, Burjeel Holdings, IFFCO Group, TWS, Alserkal Group, Metito, AD Ports, Jetex, and Emirates Group, among others.

Both sides noted that while progress has been significant, the current levels of economic cooperation fall short of the true potential of their partnership. Comprehensive measures are being implemented to further expand collaboration across multiple sectors.

The 15 documents signed during the event mark an important step in deepening ties between Uzbekistan and the UAE. Described as the result of active collaboration between government ministries, agencies, and business communities, these agreements represent a new chapter in the investment partnership between the two countries.