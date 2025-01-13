Plenitude completes construction of 200 MW battery storage plant in Texas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Plenitude, through its subsidiary Eni New Energy US, has completed the construction of its largest battery storage system to date, the Guajillo plant, located in Webb County, Southwest Texas, around 20 kilometers from Laredo, Trend reports.

With a capacity of 200 MW, Guajillo is equipped with lithium-ion LFP (lithium iron phosphate) batteries, which efficiently store electricity generated by local power plants and release it when demand is at its peak. The plant is strategically located next to one of Plenitude's largest solar assets, the Corazon Solar Farm, creating operational synergies and reinforcing the company’s presence in the region, where it operates across a site of approximately 800 hectares.

The Guajillo plant is expected to be commercially operational by mid-2025. Once up and running, it will play a vital role in stabilizing the local power grid, enhancing the efficiency of the broader regional electricity system, which has seen significant growth in renewable energy generation.

“Large lithium-ion batteries are rapidly becoming a key technology that supports the integration of renewable energy into electrical systems. The completion of Guajillo places Plenitude at the forefront of this sector, reinforcing our position in the U.S. renewable energy market, where we have now reached 1.5 GW of installed capacity,” said Patrick Monino, Head of Plenitude Renewables North America and Managing Director of Eni New Energy US.

Plenitude, controlled by Eni, operates in more than 15 countries worldwide. The company’s business model combines the generation of electricity from 4 GW of renewable capacity, the sale of energy and energy solutions to 10 million European customers, and a network of nearly 22,000 electric vehicle charging points. By 2027, Plenitude aims to reach 8 GW of installed renewable capacity globally.