Azerbaijan's development in public-private partnerships yields effective results - minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Azerbaijan's development in public-private partnerships (PPP) enhances entrepreneurship in our country, the country's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on his official X page, Trend reports.

Jabbarov highlighted that the World Economic Forum's report on the global public impact of governmental technologies specifically emphasized the country’s PPP projects and achievements in the digitalization of the economy.

"Azerbaijan's achievements in public-private partnership projects and the digitalization of our #economy have been highlighted in the World Economic Forum's ‘Global Public Impact of GovTech’ report, underscoring:

– Economic efficiency & social benefits;

– Strategic business opportunities;

– Private sector involvement in public services;

Developing PPPs enhances entrepreneurship in our country. Fostering trust between the state and entrepreneurs spurs private-sector initiatives and investments," the publication reads.