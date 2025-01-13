Kyrgyzstan throws up novel visa procedures

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 13. Kyrgyzstan has rolled out fresh visa procedures, set to take effect from January 22, 2025, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

One of the key developments is the roll-out of electronic visas (e-visas), which can now be turned around within 24 hours for applicants who opt for the expedited service. This initiative is set to speed up the visa application process and draw in more visitors to the country.

Additionally, a new visa category, the "Sapar Visa (Type 'J')," will be available to foreign nationals planning to visit Kyrgyzstan for business, tourism, or personal reasons such as visiting friends or undergoing medical procedures. This visa will be valid for up to 90 days, offering both single-entry and multiple-entry options.

In alignment with the reforms, the antecedent visa classifications pertaining to commercial activities, leisure travel, and alpine tourism will be rendered obsolete. The modifications are designed to streamline the operational workflow and enhance adaptability for individuals in transit.

