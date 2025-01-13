Turkish embassy divulges details on timing of new ambassador's activity in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Reported details on the start of new Turkish Ambassador Birol Akgün's activities and his arrival in Baku do not match reality, the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan said in response to Trend's request.

In the interim, it has been observed that the recently designated ambassador is set to commence duties in February.

Earlier, certain outlets had disseminated information indicating that Birol Akgün has arrived in Baku and has commenced the execution of his responsibilities.

To note, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed Birol Akgün as the new ambassador to Azerbaijan on January 11.

The tenure of diplomatic engagement of Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Jahit Baghci concluded on December 14 of the preceding year.

