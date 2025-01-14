Zelensky and Macron discuss possible French military contingents in Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, Trend reports.

During the call, Zelensky outlined Ukraine’s current defense needs, emphasizing the importance of various types of air defense systems and high-precision long-range weapons. He also invited France to contribute to financing Ukraine’s weapons production and the procurement of artillery shells.

They agreed to meet soon and tasked their teams with organizing further discussions at various levels to coordinate joint actions with international partners. Their goal is to achieve a fair peace and establish effective security guarantees.

The conversation also touched on France’s proposal to deploy military contingents in Ukraine as a potential option, as well as steps to expand the initiative and involve other nations.