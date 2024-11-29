Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister warns South Caucasus against Western meddling

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Countries in the South Caucasus should exercise caution when it comes to the involvement of Western nations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told reporters, Trend reports.

Speaking to journalists, Galuzin warned that recent events in Georgia serve as a stark reminder of the pressures exerted by the collective West on national leadership and society.

"The reason for this was that, from the West’s perspective, the country's leadership dared to defend traditional values.

I believe that all countries in the Caucasus region, as well as their neighbors, must remain vigilant and cautious. We must take collective steps to ensure that the problems of the Caucasus are addressed by the people of the region themselves," he added.

