Azerbaijan, Armenia hold eleventh round of talks on border delimitation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The 11th meeting of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on the Matters of Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan took place, Trend reports.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Shahin Mustafayev, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Mher Grigoryan, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, on January 16, 2025 on the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.

During the meeting, the parties continued exchanging views on the prioritization of sections of the border line for delimitation and agreed to initiate comprehensive delimitation work from the northern section—starting at the tri-junction point of the borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Republic of Armenia, and Georgia—and proceed southward to the border of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Republic of Armenia with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The parties also reviewed draft guidelines outlining the procedures for conducting delimitation work.

The parties agreed to determine the date and location of the next meeting in working order.