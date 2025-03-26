Uzbekistan, Rosatom weighing small nuclear power plant construction

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 26. Uzbekistan and Rosatom discussed the small nuclear power plant construction project, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between Uzatom managing staff and First Deputy Director General for Nuclear Energy of Rosatom Andrey Petrov.

During the meeting the sides focused on evaluating the current progress of the small nuclear power plant project, monitoring the execution of priority stages, and developing strategic solutions to further strengthen cooperation between Uzbekistan and Russia in the field of peaceful nuclear energy.

The sides also chewed the fat about the supply of nuclear fuel and the training of the staff on the front lines.

In addition, the agenda included prospects for the development of a large-scale nuclear power plant project. Participants analyzed potential site locations and assessed the technical and strategic aspects required to ensure the sustainable development of Uzbekistan’s energy infrastructure.

At present, the small nuclear power plant construction project in Uzbekistan is at the design stage. Engineering surveys are underway to develop project documentation and undergo subsequent expert review by the authorized bodies of the country. Regular working meetings are held between the parties to coordinate technical requirements for long-lead manufacturing equipment, technical specifications, engineering survey programs, project schedules, and procedural documents.

Continuous environmental monitoring is being conducted at the site, including seismic monitoring and aerometeorological, hydrogeological, and hydrological studies. The collected data will serve as a basis for considering natural factors in the plant's design, ensuring its safety and reliability. The project also explores the possibility of engaging leading international manufacturers from Asia and Europe, known for their advanced automated and unique technologies. Integrating such solutions will enhance the small nuclear power plant's efficiency and innovation.

