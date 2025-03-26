Kazakhstan ratifies lease deal for US consulate raising in its Almaty

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 26. The members of the Majilis have given the green light to the intergovernmental Kazakhstan-U.S. Agreement, paving the way for the U.S. Government to lease land for its consular office in Almaty, Trend reports.

"The provisions of the agreement define the procedures and conditions for the land lease. The area of the land is 70,593 square meters, with a lease term of 49 years. The rent is set at $25.3 million and must be paid in a lump sum within 30 calendar days from the date the document enters into force," the Majilis press service said in a statement.

It was also highlighted that, as per the Agreement, the U.S. Government is off the hook for paying taxes and other fees tied to the land and consular building, save for the rent.

"At the same time, the U.S. Government is obliged to pay for all expenses incurred related to the construction of the consular building, its maintenance and repair, as well as the payment of utilities in accordance with the applicable regulations and tariffs in Kazakhstan," the statement reads further.

The general contractor will be a U.S. contractor, who may use materials, supplies, and goods produced in the U.S. for the construction and furnishing of the building. These will be exempt from customs duties, import taxes, and permit requirements.

The instrument was executed on the 27th of September, 2024, within the jurisdiction of New York City.

