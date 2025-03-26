TotalEnergies unveils major battery storage investment in Germany

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. TotalEnergies has announced investment decisions for six battery storage projects in Germany, totaling 221 MW of new capacity with an investment of 160 million euros, Trend reports.

The announcement was made in Berlin during the Europe 2025 conference, where TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanné participated.

The projects were developed by Kyon Energy, a company acquired by TotalEnergies in 2024, and most will use next-generation batteries supplied by Saft, a TotalEnergies affiliate specializing in battery technology. Construction began in late 2024, with commissioning expected in early 2026.

The new storage capacity aligns with TotalEnergies’ broader activities in Germany’s electricity sector, which include production, trading, aggregation, and the commercialization of firm clean power. The company aims to enhance the resilience of Germany’s power system by reducing grid congestion and improving flexibility to support the country’s renewable energy growth.