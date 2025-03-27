Kyrgyzstan expanding Kuntu-Shopokov-Bishkek highway

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 27. Kyrgyzstan's Kuntu–Shopokov–Bishkek highway is being expanded to a four-lane road as part of an ongoing reconstruction project, Trend reports.

According to Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Transport, the total length of the road is 12.4 kilometers, with work currently underway on a 6-kilometer section. The reconstruction is being carried out in accordance with technical road safety standards, ensuring all necessary measures are taken.

As part of the project, two new trees will be planted for each tree taken down. Additionally, inert materials are being extracted from a quarry for laboratory testing, alongside studies of the soil structure and composition.

As weather conditions improve, further work will continue, including roadbed reinforcement, road widening, leveling, and resurfacing of the old asphalt. The reconstruction is progressing according to schedule, with a strong focus on quality control.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel