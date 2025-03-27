1,879 people detained during protests in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. As many as 1,879 people have been detained during protests in Türkiye from March 19 to today, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya wrote X, Trend reports.

The minister said 260 of them were arrested and 468 were placed under judicial review.

"Investigations are ongoing against 662 of them. 489 of them have been released," Yerlikaya said.

On March 19, the Istanbul General Prosecutor's Office ordered the detention of 7 suspects, including Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu, Istanbul Municipality Deputy Secretary General Mahir Polat, Şişli Municipality Head Rasul Emrah Şahan, on charges of aiding the PKK terrorist organization.