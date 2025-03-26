Macron announces new €2 billion military aid package for Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Paris ahead of a summit focused on the deployment of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference at the Élysée Palace, Macron unveiled a new €2 billion military aid package for Ukraine, emphasizing that the support would be tailored to the priority needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The package includes:

MILAN anti-tank missiles

MICA anti-aircraft missiles

Mirage fighter missiles

Mistral surface-to-surface anti-missiles

AMX-10RC armored vehicles

Remotely controlled munitions

Additionally, France plans to finance the production of military equipment on Ukrainian territory.

Notably, on March 20, Zelenskyy reportedly delayed responding to Macron’s call during a briefing, stating that he was busy and would return the call in 15–20 minutes.