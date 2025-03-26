Türkiye, U.S. discuss security issues in Ukraine, S. Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan today to discuss cooperation on key issues in security and trade, said Spokesperson for the State Department Tammy Bruce, Trend reports.

"The Secretary requested Türkiye’s support for peace in Ukraine and the South Caucasus. He appreciated Türkiye’s leadership in the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS and reiterated the need for close cooperation to support a stable, unified, peaceful Syria that is neither a base for international terrorism nor a pathway for destabilizing Iranian activities.

The Secretary also noted recent advancements in bilateral trade and encouraged even greater economic partnership moving forward. Finally, the Secretary expressed concerns regarding recent arrests and protests in Türkiye," the statement reads.