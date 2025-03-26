ING Group discloses forecasts for Kazakhstan's GDP in 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 26. The Dutch ING Group has released its GDP growth estimates for Kazakhstan, projecting a 4.5 percent increase in 2025, Trend reports.

The group's analysts forecast steady growth throughout the year, with 5.4 percent in the first quarter, 4.5 percent in the second and third quarters, and 3.5 percent in the fourth quarter. For 2026, ING expects a more moderate growth rate of 3.5 percent.

Recently, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin reported that Kazakhstan’s GDP grew by 5.4 percent in January through February 2025, driven by improvements in both the goods production and services sectors.

Industrial production rose by 5.7 percent, with notable growth in manufacturing, which saw an 8.9 percent increase. Key sectors such as machine engineering (18.2 percent), food production (13.1 percent), building materials (21.6 percent), metal products (20.1 percent), and chemicals (9 percent) were major contributors to this growth. The mining sector also expanded by 4.1 percent.

In 2024, Kazakhstan's GDP grew by 4.8 percent, supported by strong performances in agriculture, construction, trade, and manufacturing.