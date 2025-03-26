Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran

Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 26

Iran Materials 26 March 2025 10:45 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 26

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on March 26, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 46 currencies took a nosedive in value compared to March 25.

As for CBI, $1 equals 571,315 rials, and one euro is 617,113 rials, while on March 25, one euro was 633,097 rials.

Currency

Rial on March 26

Rial on March 25

1 US dollar

USD

571,315

579,503

1 British pound

GBP

739,670

752,418

1 Swiss franc

CHF

647,730

657,643

1 Swedish króna

SEK

56,950

57,507

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

54,455

54,985

1 Danish krone

DKK

82,712

84,832

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,673

6,684

1 UAE Dirham

AED

155,566

157,795

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,852,914

1,881,962

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

203,884

207,085

100 Japanese yens

JPY

381,468

390,072

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,483

74,583

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,484,198

1,505,199

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

399,264

405,295

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

327,711

336,730

1 South African rand

ZAR

31,342

32,049

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,033

15,820

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,769

6,907

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

156,955

159,204

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,603

44,271

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

360,351

369,367

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

152,351

154,534

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,519,455

1,541,231

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

427,476

435,691

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

469,823

476,728

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,253

19,540

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

272

276

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

416,841

417,532

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

118,526

120,461

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

78,724

80,122

100 Thai baht

THB

1,688,540

1,725,261

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

128,798

130,322

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

489,848

401,035

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

805,804

817,353

1 euro

EUR

617,113

632,955

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

113,568

116,201

1 Georgian lari

GEL

205,795

208,217

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,475

35,421

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,087

8,206

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

174,703

177,219

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

336,068

340,889

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

992,582

1,012,422

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,391

53,005

1 Turkmen

TMT

163,337

165,732

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

8,369

8,883

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 763,283 rials and $1 costs 706,637 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 742,493 rials, and the price of $1 totals 687,390 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1 million–1.03 million rials, while one euro is about 1.08 million–1.11 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more