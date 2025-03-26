Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on March 26, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 46 currencies took a nosedive in value compared to March 25.

As for CBI, $1 equals 571,315 rials, and one euro is 617,113 rials, while on March 25, one euro was 633,097 rials.

Currency Rial on March 26 Rial on March 25 1 US dollar USD 571,315 579,503 1 British pound GBP 739,670 752,418 1 Swiss franc CHF 647,730 657,643 1 Swedish króna SEK 56,950 57,507 1 Norwegian krone NOK 54,455 54,985 1 Danish krone DKK 82,712 84,832 1 Indian rupee INR 6,673 6,684 1 UAE Dirham AED 155,566 157,795 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,852,914 1,881,962 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 203,884 207,085 100 Japanese yens JPY 381,468 390,072 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,483 74,583 1 Omani rial OMR 1,484,198 1,505,199 1 Canadian dollar CAD 399,264 405,295 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 327,711 336,730 1 South African rand ZAR 31,342 32,049 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,033 15,820 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,769 6,907 1 Qatari riyal QAR 156,955 159,204 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,603 44,271 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 360,351 369,367 1 Saudi riyal SAR 152,351 154,534 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,519,455 1,541,231 1 Singapore dollar SGD 427,476 435,691 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 469,823 476,728 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,253 19,540 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 272 276 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 416,841 417,532 1 Libyan dinar LYD 118,526 120,461 1 Chinese yuan CNY 78,724 80,122 100 Thai baht THB 1,688,540 1,725,261 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 128,798 130,322 1,000 South Korean won KRW 489,848 401,035 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 805,804 817,353 1 euro EUR 617,113 632,955 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 113,568 116,201 1 Georgian lari GEL 205,795 208,217 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,475 35,421 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,087 8,206 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 174,703 177,219 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 336,068 340,889 100 Philippine pesos PHP 992,582 1,012,422 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,391 53,005 1 Turkmen TMT 163,337 165,732 Venezuelan bolívar VES 8,369 8,883

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 763,283 rials and $1 costs 706,637 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 742,493 rials, and the price of $1 totals 687,390 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1 million–1.03 million rials, while one euro is about 1.08 million–1.11 million rials.

