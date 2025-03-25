Azerbaijan discloses investment volume allotted to industrial sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. A whopping 899.3 million manat ($529.1 million) of investment in fixed capital in the field of industry was directed in Azerbaijan in the period from January through February of 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Statistics Committee shows that this figure is 103.5 million manat ($60.8 million) or 11.5 percent less than in the same period of 2024.

Thus, over 1 billion manat ($.590 million) of fixed capital investments in the industrial sphere were directed in the country in the period from January through February of last year.

The final specific weight of investments in fixed assets in this sphere amounted to 44.8 percent.