Earthquakes persist in Iran's nuclear hub, Natanz district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26.​ Earlier today, around 17:00 (GMT+4), a magnitude 4 earthquake was recorded in the Natanz County of Isfahan Province, located in central Iran, Mansour Glass Shisheforoush, Director General of Crisis Management Department of Isfahan Governor Office, told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Shisheforoush, no injuries have been reported following the earthquake after checks were conducted.

To note, a magnitude 5 earthquake struck the Natanz district on March 21, and since then, tremors have been occurring daily in the area.

The Natanz nuclear facility, one of Iran's uranium enrichment sites, is protected by a concrete shield 90 meters thick. Iran enriches uranium to a purity level of up to 60 percent at this facility. Following the suspension of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (the US, the UK, France, Russia, China, and Germany) regarding Iran's nuclear program, Iran halted the operations of the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) monitoring cameras at its nuclear facilities in 2020.

