Uzbekistan, Mastercard discuss cybersecurity in payment systems

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 26. Uzbekistan and Mastercard discussed cybersecurity measures in payment systems and strategies to prevent fraud involving bank cards, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between representatives of Mastercard and the CERT-CBU cybersecurity center of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, experts exchanged insights on strengthening cybersecurity in financial transactions and mitigating risks associated with digital payments. Mastercard representatives also provided an overview of emerging global cyber threats linked to the rapid development of cashless payment systems.

At the end of the day, both sides saw eye to eye on joining forces to beef up cybersecurity know-how, nip fraudulent transactions in the bud, and cook up solid solutions to tackle today’s cyber threats.

Earlier, General Director of Mastercard in Uzbekistan Denis Filippov said that Mastercard pays great attention to convenience and speed of payments, cybersecurity, and the introduction of innovative solutions.

"We also conduct active informational work. Often, the residents of Uzbekistan perceive our cards exclusively as cards for traveling. We strive to make people aware that Mastercard cards are convenient to use in the country too,” he said.

