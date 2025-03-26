Slovenian president to visit Kazakhstan to brush up trade and cultural ties

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 26. On March 31–April 1, 2025, an official visit of the President of Slovenia, Nataša Pirc Musar, to the Republic of Kazakhstan will take place, Trend reports.

During the visit, strategic dialogues with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev are slated, focusing on pivotal aspects of bilateral collaboration encompassing trade, economic frameworks, investment portfolios, transportation logistics, and cultural-humanitarian initiatives.



Focused emphasis will be allocated to the enhancement of commercial affiliations. In conjunction with the visit, a Kazakh-Slovenian business symposium will be convened.



Slovenia is strategically advancing multifaceted initiatives aimed at ecosystem preservation and sustainable development paradigms. This engagement will serve as a pivotal milestone in fortifying bilateral synergies, encompassing domains such as ecological sustainability, economic collaboration, and humanitarian endeavors.

