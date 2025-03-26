Secretary Rubio, PM Pashinyan discuss regional stability

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone talk with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, said Spokesperson for the Department Tammy Bruce, Trend reports.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed shared interests as strategic partners," the statement reads.

Marco Rubio also welcomed the agreement on a text of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia and underlined the importance of a lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

On March 13, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the completion of negotiations on the draft text of the Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"We once again reaffirm Azerbaijan’s long-term and principled position that the main condition for signing the agreed text is the amendment of Armenia's constitution to remove claims to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. We also stress the need for the official dissolution of the outdated and non-functional OSCE Minsk Group and related structures. We are ready to continue bilateral dialogue between the two countries on these and other issues related to the normalization process," the MFA stated.