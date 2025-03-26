Kazakhstan proposes national crypto bank to control digital assets

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 26. Member of the Majilis (Lower House of Parliament) of Kazakhstan, Azat Peruashev, has initiated a proposal to establish a national cryptocurrency bank in the country, Trend reports.

In his opinion, the creation of such a financial institution would help reduce the shadow market for cryptocurrencies and increase tax revenues to the state budget. Peruashev pointed out that in recent years, cryptocurrency has become an integral part of the global financial system, and more and more Kazakhstanis are becoming interested in digital currencies, viewing them as an investment tool.

"An effective regulatory instrument for the industry could be the creation of a crypto bank, an institution that would take on the functions of monitoring, exchanging, and storing digital assets within the legal framework," underscored Peruashev.

The establishment of a cryptocurrency bank in Kazakhstan would protect citizens from fraudsters and ensure government control over the circulation of cryptocurrencies. Currently, the proposal is under discussion, and its potential impact on the country's economy and financial system is yet to be assessed.

