BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. Air Serbia will commence direct flights between Belgrade and the capital of Georgia, Tbilisi (TBS), starting on 15 June 2025, Trend reports.

The national airline will operate three flights per week on this route, from Belgrade on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays, while flights from Tbilisi will be operated on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The new route will expand the airline’s route network and improve transport accessibility between the two countries.