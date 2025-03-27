This year, people are expected to return to villages of Kangarli and Khidirli - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. This is the 13th settlement where former IDPs have returned. Such conditions will be created for all IDPs in the future, President Ilham Aliyev said during his meeting with residents who have moved into new apartments in the village of Sarijali, Aghdam, Trend reports.

“The first settlement of Aghdam district is now available to former IDPs after the occupation, but natives of Aghdam will also return to other villages this year. This year, people are expected to return to the villages of Kangarli and Khidirli, as construction work is underway in other villages as well. Of course, the city of Aghdam is being rebuilt from scratch and will turn into one of the most beautiful cities of our country,” noted the head of state.