President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of first phase of Sarijali village in Aghdam (PHOTO)

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the inauguration of the first phase of the village of Sarijali in Aghdam district on March 27, Trend reports.

The head of state and the First Lady reviewed the completed work and inaugurated a multifunctional administrative building constructed for local executive authorities.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva also inspected the newly built individual houses, attended the openings of a nursery-kindergarten and a secondary school building, and met with residents moving into their new homes, presenting them with house keys.

Will be updated