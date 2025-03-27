Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan discuss expanding cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 27. Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan discussed strengthening their strategic partnership and expanding cooperation across various sectors, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov said on his Telegram channel, Trend reports.

"It was a pleasure to meet Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan. Our discussions today were comprehensive, covering the full spectrum of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Main focus was paid to strengthening the strategic partnership between our two brotherly nations. We explored new opportunities to enhance collaboration across various sectors, reinforcing our shared commitment to deeper ties and mutual prosperity," Saidov noted.

The discussions come ahead of the 20th EU-Central Asia Ministerial meeting in Ashgabat, which will be chaired by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas. The meeting will involve representatives from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan.

Discussions will focus on preparations for the first-ever EU-Central Asia summit, scheduled for April 3-4, 2025, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. The agenda will touch on a cornucopia of issues, from transport and digital connectivity to critical raw materials, energy and water resources, trade, people-to-people contacts, education, and research.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel