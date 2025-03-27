Türkiye's Erdogan praises transport corridors between Europe, Asia and Middle East

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced the launch of new transport and logistics corridors aimed at enhancing trade and development between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Trend reports.

Among the main highways is a path winding through Iraq’s Basra and another that sails across the Caspian Sea to Zangezur.

Speaking at the presentation of Türkiye’s Industrial and Technological Development Strategy 2030 in Ankara, Erdogan emphasized Türkiye’s commitment to sharing its industrial expertise with Turkic states, the Middle East, and Africa.

He noted that Ankara is developing national growth models aligned with global economic trends, aiming to establish an industrial ecosystem capable of producing competitive, high-value products.

"Our objective is to achieve sovereign technological autonomy for Türkiye," Erdogan stated.

Highlighting efforts to advance new technologies and expand high-tech exports and reflecting on Türkiye’s achievements over the past 23 years, Erdogan said they have shifted the balance of power on the global stage.

Among the country’s major technological innovations, he highlighted the following:

KAAN – Türkiye’s first domestically produced fifth-generation military aircraft

TOGG – Türkiye’s flagship electric vehicle

TÜRKSAT 6A – A telecommunications satellite, with over 80 percent of its components made in Türkiye

Erdogan also pointed out that Türkiye is one of the select few countries that can whip up satellites and highlighted that Turkish drones have turned into a feather in the cap of the nation.

