Two more Azerbaijani chess players secure spots in World Cup

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27.​ The European Chess Championship for men concluded in the Romanian city of Eforie Nord, Trend reports.

The best result among Azerbaijani players was achieved by Nijat Abasov.

He ended up with a draw in the final round, landing in 8th place with a total of 8 points to his name. Another Azerbaijani chess player, Read Samedov, who came out on top in his 11th round, has cracked the top twenty.

According to the tournament's regulations, the top 20 players in the European Championship qualify for the World Cup. By finishing in 12th place, Read Samadov earned his spot in the World Cup this year. As some of the top 20 players had already qualified for the World Cup through previous tournaments, Ahmad Ahmadzada, who finished in 23rd place, also secured a spot in the prestigious event.

Nijat Abasov, who landed in 8th place, had already punched his ticket to the World Cup through earlier competitions.

