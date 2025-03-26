Iranian official's Baku visit targets collaborative ventures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26.​ During a two-day visit to Azerbaijan, Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development, and Co-Chair of the Iran-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation, Farzaneh Sadegh, will discuss joint projects between the two countries, the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend.

The minister will be in Azerbaijan on April 10-11. During the visit, she is scheduled to meet with Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister, Shahin Mustafayev.

The dialogues will center on optimizing synergies in domains including transit systems, energy frameworks, and additional sectors.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel