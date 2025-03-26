Kazakhstan, China plan to enhance cooperation ahead of key summit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 26. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Liu Jianchao, Head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China’s Central Committee, to discuss the ongoing development of the bilateral relationship, Trend reports.

During the meeting, President Tokayev emphasized that the Kazakhstan-China "eternal comprehensive strategic partnership" is progressing on a positive trajectory and looking toward the future. He expressed confidence that the upcoming visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Astana, for the second "Central Asia-China" summit in June 2025, would open new avenues for strategic cooperation.

The Kazakh president also expressed support for President Xi Jinping’s global initiatives aimed at building a just world order based on the principles of international law and the UN Charter. Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s unwavering commitment to the "One China" policy.

Liu Jianchao, for his part, underscored China’s recognition of Kazakhstan’s strategic importance and highlighted the priority China places on deepening the "eternal comprehensive partnership" with Kazakhstan.

The discussion also touched upon ways to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries in trade, economics, investment, and cultural and humanitarian exchanges.