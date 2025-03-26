U.S. jet fuel production hits record share, gasoline yields decline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. U.S. refineries produced a record-high share of jet fuel in 2024, driven by growing demand for air travel, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), Trend reports.

This shift came as motor gasoline yields dropped to their lowest level since 2015, while distillate fuel oil output remained steady.

Refineries adjust yields of gasoline, distillate fuel oil, and jet fuel in response to market conditions, but their flexibility is limited by infrastructure constraints and crude oil inputs. Since the sharp decline in 2020, U.S. jet fuel consumption has risen annually, though it has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels. The EIA projects jet fuel consumption will reach a record high by 2026.

As refineries focus more on jet fuel production, residual fuel oil yields have also increased slightly compared to the previous year.