Kaja Kallas to pay visit to Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 27. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas will pay a visit to Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

According to the EU delegation in Uzbekistan, Kallas will chair the 20th EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting on March 27 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. The meeting will involve representatives from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan.

Discussions will focus on preparations for the first-ever EU-Central Asia summit, scheduled for April 3-4, 2025, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. The agenda will also cover a wide range of issues, including transport and digital connectivity, critical raw materials, energy and water resources, trade, people-to-people contacts, education, and research.

Prior to the ministerial meeting, Kallas will hold bilateral talks with Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, Tajikistan's Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, and Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Kallas will then hit the road to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, to have a heart-to-heart with Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. On March 28, she will visit Almaty, Kazakhstan, where she will meet with Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and later hold a bilateral meeting with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel