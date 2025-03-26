Georgia increases non-oil imports from Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. Azerbaijan exported non-oil products worth $52.9 million to Georgia in the period from January through February this year.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Customs Committee shows that this is by $10 million, or 23.3 percent more than for the same period of 2024.

During the reporting period, the export of non-oil products to Georgia amounted to 10.92 percent of Azerbaijan's total exports. Thus, Georgia ranked 3rd among the countries that imported the largest amount of non-oil products.

Moreover, the volume of trade operations between Azerbaijan and Georgia totaled $148.6 million in the period from January through February of 2025, which is $21.2 million or 16.7 percent more than in the same period of 2024.

The export of products from Azerbaijan to Georgia amounted to $130.2 million in the period from January through February of the current year. This is by $15.1 million or 13.1 percent more than in the same period of 2024.

Azerbaijan imported $18.3 million worth of goods from Georgia in the period from January through February of this year, which is $6.1 million or 50.5 percent more than a year earlier.

Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover reached $8.9 billion in the period from January through February of the current year.

The data indicate that this is by $1.7 billion, or 23.2 percent more than in the same period last year.

In the reporting period, $4.8 billion of trade turnover was accounted for exports, and $4.1 billion - for imports, which is $13 million or 0.3% less and $1.7 billion or 69.2% more, respectively, in annual comparison.

Furthermore, foreign trade generated a surplus of $628 million in the reporting period, which is $1.7 billion or 3.7 times less than a year earlier.